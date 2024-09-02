New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved seven schemes to improve farmers’ lives and increase their incomes at a total outlay of Rs 13,966 Crore.
1. Digital Agriculture Mission: based on the structure of Digital Public Infrastructure, Digital Agriculture Mission will use technology to improve farmers’ lives. The Mission has a total outlay of Rs 2.817 crores. It comprises two foundational pillars
- Agri Stack
- Farmers registry
- Village land maps registry
- Crop Sown Registry
- Krishi Decision Support System
- Geospatial data
- Drought/flood monitoring
- Weather/satellite data
- Groundwater/water availability data
- Modelling for crop yield and insurance
The Mission has provision for
- Soil profile
- Digital crop estimation
- Digital yield modelling
- Connect for crop loan
- Modern technologies like AI and Big Data
- Connect with buyers
- Bring new knowledge on mobile phones
2. Crop science for food and nutritional security: with a total outlay of Rs 3,979 crore. The initiative will prepare farmers for climate resilience and provide for food security by 2047. It has seven pillars viz
- Research and Education
- Plant genetic resource management
- Genetic improvement for food and fodder crop
- Pulse and oilseed crop improvement
- Improvement of commercial crops
- Research on insects, microbes, pollinators etc.
3. Strengthening Agricultural Education, Management and Social Sciences: with a total outlay of Rs 2,291 Crore the measure will prepare agriculture students and researchers for current challenges and comprises the following
- Under Indian Council of Agri Research
- Modernising agri research and education
- In line with New Education Policy 2020
- Use latest technology … Digital DPI, AI, big data, remote, etc
- Include natural farming and climate resilience
4. Sustainable livestock health and production: with a total outlay of Rs 1,702 crore, the decision aims to Increase farmers income from livestock and dairy. It comprises the following
- Animal health management and veterinary education
- Dairy production and technology development
- Animal genetic resource management, production and improvement
- Animal nutrition and small ruminant production and development
5. Sustainable development of Horticulture: with a total outlay of Rs 860 crore the measure is aimed at increasing farmers’ income from horticulture plants. It comprises the following
- Tropical, sub-tropical and temperate horticulture crops
- Root, tuber, bulbous and arid crops
- Vegetable, floriculture, and mushroom crops
- Plantation, spices, medicinal, and aromatic plants
6. Strengthening of Krishi Vigyan Kendra with an outlay of Rs 1,202 Cr
7. Natural Resource Management with an outlay of Rs 1,115 Cr