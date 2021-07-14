Cabinet Approves 11% DA Hike For Central Govt Employees

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Wednesday has approved an increase in the Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners with effect from 01.07.2021 to 28% representing an increase of 11% over the existing rate of 17% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Cabinet has approved to increase the DA from 17 percent to 28 per cent.

In view of the unprecedented situation which arose due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three additional installments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020, and 01.01.2021, had been frozen.

The increase reflects the additional installments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021. The rate of Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 shall remain at 17%