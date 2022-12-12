Cab driver arrested for molesting woman, throwing her toddler out of cab in Maharashtra

Mumbai: A cab driver has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in a moving car and throwing her 10-month-old baby out of the cab in Maharashtra’s Palghar on Saturday.

The baby died on the spot and the mother, who reportedly jumped out of the vehicle on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, is currently receiving treatment.

The accused, identified as Vijay Kushwaha, has been booked under sections 304 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway.

The police are also examining the CCTV footage present on the incident.