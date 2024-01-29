‘CAA to be implemented across India in 7 days’: Union Minister’s big ‘guarantee’

Kolkata: Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has claimed that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) would be implemented across India within the next seven days.

“I can guarantee that in the next seven days, not just in West Bengal, but the CAA will be implemented across India,” Thakur said in Bengali while addressing a public gathering in Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas in Bengal.

Shantanu Thakur, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP from Bengal’s Bangaon reiterated what Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said in his CAA statement.