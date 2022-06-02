C-DoT partners VVDN, WiSig Networks to develop indigenous 5G Open RAN gear

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), WiSig Networks and VVDN Technologies have signed an agreement for collaboration in the area of Open RAN based Radio Network for 5G solution.

C-DOT is the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. C-DOT has indigenously designed various cutting-edge Telecom technologies including 4G solution and is keenly working in the area of 5G.

WiSig Networks Private Limited is an upcoming start up engaged in the business of developing, marketing, and offering various communications solutions including 5G Mobile Communication Products and Solutions.

VVDN Technologies Private Limited is a leading product engineering and manufacturing company in various technology domains including 5G, Networking & Wi-Fi, IoT, and cloud storage services.

This collaboration aims to leverage the technical competencies and complementary strengths of Indian R&D and industry in evolving a mutually productive alliance leading to indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G products and solutions. This engagement will augment the indigenous Intellectual Property and create new avenues for wider adoption and monetization of home-grown 5G products & solutions.

Speaking at the event, Dr. RajKumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT emphasized the key role of synergistic engagement amongst various technology stakeholders in developing all-encompassing indigenous products and solutions in an effective and expeditious manner. He said today we have taken a big step towards development of indigenous 5G technology with the involvement of Indian partners for addressing the needs of the country and exploring apping the export market. He further remarked that R&D and industry complement each other and reiterated C-DOT’s firm commitment for promoting indigenous design & development of 5G technology in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Gati Shakti” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies remarked that “VVDN is deeply committed to enable the 5G eco-system in India. This collaboration between C-DOT, VVDN and WiSig is another step towards making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the field of Telecom. VVDN will work with CDOT and WiSig in O-RU design which includes indigenously developed Hardware and software. VVDN’s design, development, manufacturing and testing capabilities in the 5G space makes it a preferred partner. It is another proud moment for VVDN”.

Founder WiSig Networks, Prof. Kiran Kuchi said, “WiSig is delighted to be part of this initiative led by C-DOT to build indigenous 5G network infrastructure equipment. WiSig has been pioneering the development of indigenous 5G technology since last five years which can be seen in WiSig’s contributions to 5G standardization at 3GPP, TSDSI and ITU consultations. WiSig has contributed to development of Pi/2 BPSK modulation scheme which is now mandatory in the 5G standard and have also developed a significant portfolio of 5G standard essential patents. Through this initiative WiSig Networks will offer world’s leading, trusted and advanced massive MIMO and other stacks running on multiple competitive platforms in terms of stability, reliability and performance. Our RAN solutions will address the needs of public telecom networks, trusted and critical networks as well as private networks.

Dr Pankaj Dalela, Ms Shikha Srivastava Directors of C-DOT and senior officer from CDOT,VVDN and WiSig were also present during the agreement signing function.

C-DOT, WiSig Networks Private Limited and VVDN Technologies Private Limited evinced a great deal of enthusiasm in taking this collaborative partnership forward for cooperation in other emerging areas of Telecom also.