Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha, 30 assembly seats today

New Delhi: Bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and Dadra and Nagar Haveli is being held today (October 30) with many contests seen as a prestige issue for parties hit by defections.

The counting of votes will take place on 2 November

Adequate security and COVID-19 safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise. In the majority of the seats, the main fight will be between BJP and Congress candidates.

The three parliamentary constituencies that are going for poll today are Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and the UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

As far as the assembly constituencies are concerned, Andhra Pradesh will hold an election on one seat, Assam on five, Bihar on two, Haryana on one, Himachal Pradesh on three, Karnataka on two, Madhya Pradesh on three, Maharashtra on one, Meghalaya on three, Mizoram on one, Nagaland on one, Rajasthan in two constituencies, Telangana in one and West Bengal on four seats.