Byju’s Named As Official Sponsor Of FIFA World Cup 2022

New Delhi: India’s leading education technology firm Byju’s has been announced as one of official sponsor for 2022 Qatar World Cup on Thursday. The ed-tech firm has become the first Indian company to be associated with the FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is slated to be held in Qatar, according to reports.

Now, Byju’s will be able to access FIFA World Cup’s mark, emblem, and assets to create unique promotions and run them across passionate football fans across the world.

Meanwhile, the company said, “We are delighted to announce that BYJU’S would represent India at the biggest stage as an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.This would make BYJU’S the first EdTech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally,”

The Bengaluru-based firm, which offers online education catering to all age groups, also sponsors the Indian cricket team and said the deal was its first major move into soccer.