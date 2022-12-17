By-Polls Can Never Be Models: Sasmit Patra Reacts To Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: BJD Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra has responded sharply to a statement made by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that “if BJD has Padampur model then BJP has Dhamnagar model”.

By-elections can never be models for politics or governance, the BJD MP said adding that for the Biju Janata Dal, the model of governance is serving 4.5 crore people of Odisha with their trust and their belief in BJD and its good work for the people of Odisha.

“Despite winning elections for the past 22 years in Odisha, BJD has never made electoral victory a model for serving the people of Odisha,” Dr Patra said.

“Our model is a model of good governance, of 5-T and Mo Sarkar, of transforming Odisha into the No.1 State in India,” he added.

“Let’s not use by-election models for governance; let’s use the model of good governance for serving the people of Odisha, Dr. Patra further urged Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.