BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu Settles For Silver, Loses Women’s Singles Title to S Korea’s An Seyoung

New Delhi: Indian badminton star PV Sindhu lost the final of the BWF World Tour Finals to South Korea’s An Seyoung in straight games 21-16 21-12.

The reigning world champion Indian ace had no answer to the in-form world number six Korean, who dictated terms from the word go.

Seyoung had come into the season-ending tournament with back-to-back titles in the Indonesia Masters and Indonesia Open and had also beaten Sindhu in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open in October.

This was Sindhu’s third final appearance in the tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.