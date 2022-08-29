BWF World Tour 2023-2024: India Open badminton gets Super 750 status

The India Open badminton tournament will now be a Super 750 event on the BWF World Tour in 2023 and 2024, according to the calendar released by the Badminton World Federation on Sunday.

The India Open, previously a Super 500 event, has been given elevated status for the next two years, along with the Singapore Open. India’s Lakshya Sen is the reigning men’s singles India Open champion while Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won the men’s doubles title this year.

The India Open will be the second event of the year, to be held from January 17-22 in New Delhi, on the 2023 BWF World Tour. The Malaysia Open will be the opener of the 31-event calendar.

The Syed Modi International, a Super 300 event, is the other BWF World Tour event to be held in India. It is scheduled from November 28 to December 3, 2023, in Lucknow.

The 2023 BWF World Championships will be held from August 20-27 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The BWF also announced the qualification criteria for the Paris 2024 Olympics alongside the calendar.

The qualification period will begin on May 1, 2023. The Sudirman Cup will be the first tournament the players will compete in during this period.

The qualification period ends on April 28, 2024, and the ranking lists on April 30, 2024, will be used to determine the quota places for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the singles, the top 16 receive automatic quota places, restricted to two players per country, for the Paris Olympics while the top eight in the doubles, restricted to two pairs per country, will receive quota places.