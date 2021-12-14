BWF World Ch’ships 2021: PV Sindhu Cruises To Pre-Quarters

Huelva: Defending champion PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarters of the ongoing 2021 BWF World Championships as she defeated Slovak’s Martina Repiska in straight games (21-7, 21-9) in her Round 2 match on Tuesday here.

𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 💥 Reigning world champion @Pvsindhu1 gets off to a strong start with an emphatic 21-7, 21-9 victory over 🇸🇰’s Martina Repiska in the round 2 and marches into the pre quarters at #BWFWorldChampionships2021 💪#WorldChampionships2021#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/YBzDks6SwZ — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 14, 2021

Similarly, in men’s singles, Lakshya Sen beat Kenta Nishimoto to move into the next round. Lakshya defeated the 15th seed shuttler from Japan by 22-20, 15-21, 21- 18 in a titanic clash which lasted for one hour and 22 minutes.

Earlier in the men’s doubles, India’s Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won against Chinese Taipei’s Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

The eight seeded-Indians, dropped five-game points in the first game as Lee/Yang stretched the pair of Shetty-Rankireddy to their limit. But Indians persevered to win 27-25. In the second game, Chirag and Satwik shifted their gears and dished out better performance to prevail 21-17.