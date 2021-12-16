BWF World Ch’ship: PV Sindhu Enters Into Quarterfinals

New Delhi: PV Sindhu entered into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championship as she defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Sindhu defeated her Thai opponent, ranked three places below her, 21-14 21-18 in the pre-quarterfinal match that lasted 48 minutes.

The double Olympic medallist Sindhu will face top seed and world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei, who beat Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland 21-10 19-21 21-11, in the quarterfinals.