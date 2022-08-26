BWF World Championships: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Pair Enters Semi-final

New Delhi: The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty entered into the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships 2022.

The Indian pair defeated world number 2 Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi of Japan in the quarterfinals.

Having assured themselves of at least a bronze, Satwik and Chirag will now face the sixth seeded Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semifinals.

On the other hand, HS Prannoy lost to Zhao Junpeng of China in the men’s singles quarter-final match at the Championships. Prannoy won the first game 21-19 before losing the second game 6-21 and the decider 18-21.