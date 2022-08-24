BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen Storms Into Pre-quarters

New Delhi: Ace shuttler Lakshya Sen stormed into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals at the BWF World Championships with a straight game win over Spain’s Luis Penalver.

The young Indian badminton ace Sen won the match 21-17 21-10, in just 72 minutes.

After trailing 3-4, the ninth-seeded Sen grabbed a six-point lead to be 13-7. The Indian maintained his stranglehold over the Spanish shuttler and won the second game by a bigger margin.

In the second game, the first six points were shared between the two players, but the 21-year-old Indian showcased his brilliant play and won the match.

On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth’s campaign at the Championships ended today following a straight-game defeat to world number 32 Zhao Jun Peng in the second round. Kidambi lost the match against Zhao Jun Peng with 18-21, 17-21 scoreline.

Earlier, the Indian men’s doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals but Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second round exit from the prestigious tournament.