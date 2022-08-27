BWF World Championships 2022: India’s Chirag-Satwik seal historic bronze medal in men’s doubles

The Indian men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy settled for the bronze medal after going down in the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships 2022 against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday.

This was India’s 13th world badminton championships medal but the first in men’s doubles. The loss against the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists also ended India’s campaign at this year’s championships.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, seventh in the badminton world rankings, took the first game but could not sustain the pressure on the world No. 6 pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik to go down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium.