BWF Super 100 tournament from today

Cuttack: The BWF Super 100 tournament, begin from today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, and will continue till January 30.

As many as 300 players from 18 countries will take part in the tournament. Five players from Odisha are also playing the tournament which will be managed by 200 officials.

The RT-PCR tests of all the participants were also conducted in yesterday. This is the first time that Odisha is hosting the marquee badminton tournament.