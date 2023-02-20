BVR Subrahmanyam Appointed Niti Aayog CEO

New Delhi: Former IAS officer BVR Subrahmanyam was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog on Monday, succeeding Parameswaran Lyer, who was designated Executive Director of the World Bank.

Subrahmanyam, a Chhattisgarh cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1987 batch, was appointed last year as chairman and managing director of India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on a contract basis for a duration of two years following his superannuation on September 30.

According to a Personnel Ministry order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has confirmed Subrahmanyam’s appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the office.

It was announced that Iyer, who was the CEO of Niti Aayog, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA, for a three-year term.

According to the order, he will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS official who has been deported to his home state of Haryana.

Iyer was appointed Niti Aayog CEO for two years on June 24, 2022.

In another order, Rajesh Rai was named Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Ltd, a public sector undertaking, for a five-year term.

Rai is now the General Manager of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. (MTNL).