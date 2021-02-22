Butterfly With Pattern Of Lord Jagannatha’s Face Spotted!

Nabarangpur: A butterfly with the pattern of Lord Jagannatha’s face was spotted in Dengapadar village under Tentulikhunti block of Nabarangpur district.

As the news about the rare butterfly’s presence broke, villagers made a beeline to the house of one Bhimsen Bisoyi here, where the butterfly settled.

Initially, the family members of Bhimsen spotted the rare butterfly in his garden and immediately brought it to the house and worshipped it.