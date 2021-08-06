But All Reasons To Hold Our Heads High, Shah Rukh Khan Tells Indian Women’s Hockey Team

Mumbai: A heartbroken Shah Rukh Khan tweeted minutes after the India women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics to Great Britain.

“Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India. That itself is a victory,” wrote the actor.

After the Indian men’s hockey team’s bronze medal win earlier this week, the actor wrote, “Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match.”

Shah Rukh, famously played coach Kabir Khan in the hit 2007 sports drama Chak De! India, in which the character led an underdog women’s hockey team to success. Previously, after the squad entered the semi-finals, Shah Rukh had tweeted, reposting coach Sjoerd Marijne’s comment about being further delayed because of the team’s progress, “Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan,” referring to his role in the Bollywood film Chak De! India.”