Busy US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear anti-coronavirus protesters

Canada: The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada, has reopened after police cleared anti-coronavirus protesters who had occupied the bridge for almost a week.

The bridge’s owner, Detroit International Bridge Co, said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.”

Police in Windsor on the Canadian side of the border, said earlier that more than two dozen people were peacefully arrested, seven vehicles were towed away and five seized near the bridge that links the city – and numerous Canadian car plants – with the US city of Detroit.

Police stepped up their presence in the area on Sunday deploying more than 50 vehicles, including cruisers, buses and an armoured car, while the number of protesters dropped to about 45 from roughly 100 the previous day.