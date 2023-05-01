Businessman Shot Dead In Barbil; Reason Unknown

Barbil: A businessman was shot dead in broad daylight here in Keonjhar district today. The deceased has been identified as Bhola Sinha.

The crime was committed by unidentified miscreants when Bhola was returning home on her scooter near Old LIC Colony in Ward No. 6. A knife was recovered from the spot.

When Bhola fell on the spot, local people informed the police. The police came and took him to the hospital. But,doctors declared him brought dead.

The reason of the crime is unclear. Police are investigating the case by examining the CCTV footage around the area. Local people are being interrogated, police said.

Bhola was a well-known businessman of the town. He was also a close associate of civic body chief. Business enmity is said to be reason of killing. However, picture will be clear after the police investigation.