Businessman Shot At By Miscreants In Cuttack, Critical

Cuttack: A businessman was sustained injuries after two miscreants opened fire at him near Athanga under Kandarpur Police station limits in Cuttack city.

As per available information, two bike-borne youths intercepted the businessman and opened fire.

Following this, the victim received a bullet injury on his leg. The injured businessman was rescued and rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation in this regard.