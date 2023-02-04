Businessman Injured In Bomb Attack In Khurda’s Jatni

Jatni: A businessman was critically injured after some miscreants allegedly hurled bombs at him at Kantia village under Jatani police limits in Khordha district today morning.

The victim has been identified as Rachitrananda Samantray of Kantia village.

According to reports, some bike-borne miscreants hurled around 7 bombs at Rachitrananda. Subsequently, he sustained serious injuries.

On being informed a team of police personnel rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A case has been registered. At least three unexploded crude bombs were recovered from the blast site.

Samantray has been shifted to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

More details are awaited.