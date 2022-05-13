Businessman Held For Raping Woman In Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested a businessman for allegedly raping a woman in the state capital city, Bhubaneswar.
According to reports, the matter came to the fore after the woman lodged a complaint with the Pahala police station alleging that the businessman made her drink alcohol in a bar and then outraged her modesty in an unconscious state.
Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the businessman in this regard.
