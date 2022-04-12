Businessman Attacked During Loot Bid By Miscreants In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A businessman was allegedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon by miscreants during a loot bid in Bhubaneswar. The victim has been identified as Niranjan Sahoo.

According to reports, the incident took place while Niranjan was on his way to his house after closing his shop when at least six miscreants intercepted and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near the Sundarpada area in the state capital city before fleeing from the spot.

Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries. Later, the victim lodged a complaint at the Airfield Police station.

Acting on the complaints, police have initiated a probe into the matter.