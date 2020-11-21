Harley-Davidson India to continue its Operations beyond January 2021

New Delhi: While Harley-Davidson announced its exit from the Indian market, the company signed a partnership and distribution agreement with Hero MotoCorp for selling and servicing Harley-Davidson motorcycles, selling parts and accessories, as well as general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

Now, the company has offered better clarity on its India operations January 2021 onwards, via a statement.

Current Harley-Davidson dealers will continue their operations till December 31, 2020 and new dealerships and service points will announced later. Harley-Davidson dealers in India have spoken out against the American motorcycle brand’s decision to exit operations in India.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson, said, “As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and accessories and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty and H.O.G. activities will continue from January 2021 onwards.”

The statement makes it clear that H-D India will continue its India operation as per plan.