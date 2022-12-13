Business debut! Aryan Khan launches luxury brand D’YAVOL; to unveil premium beverage and capsule collection

Mumbai: Aryan Khan and cofounders, Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva have marked their foray into the luxury lifestyle business by unveiling D’YAVOL, this passion project.

Aryan Khan’s luxury lifestyle business D’yavol is expected to spread across categories including fashion, beverages and exclusive events.

An apparel line will reportedly be launched in the month of March, 2023 on their web store, followed by more verticals in the coming future, according to a report in Vogue India.

The three entrepreneurs aim to bring to the consumers the best global experiences and authentic products across fashion, beverages and exclusive events. Commenting on the launch, Aryan Khan said, “My two close friends and I have worked relentlessly over the last five years to bring this global lifestyle collective to life. D’YAVOL delivers a disruptive aesthetic that is backed up by an uncompromising focus on quality and craftmanship, showcasing the best the world has to offer to discerning consumers.”

D’YAVOL will be rolling out a series of exciting launches in the months to come, starting with a premium beverage brought to the consumers in partnership with AB InBev India, closely followed by unveiling of a limited-edition capsule apparel collection. Through 2023 and beyond, the brand will broaden their reach with a number of luxury lifestyle product offerings.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up for his debut as director under Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Productions. The project is a web series and is expected to go on floors in January 2023.