Buses To Roll On Roads Across State From Monday

Bhubaneswar: In a major relief to the owners and staff of buses, the Secretary of Private Bus Owners Association informed that Buses will roll on roads from Monday.

After meeting Odisha Transport Minister, Padmanabh Behera, the decision has been taken by the association.

Reportedly, the Odisha government Thursday announced that bus services will resume across the State on Friday. The Association had also demanded tax waiver in view of the huge loss during the lockdown.

“The minister has agreed to waive taxes for the months of August and September. Besides, he also assured us to take necessary action to fulfil our demands. After the meeting, we have decided to resume the bus service from Monday, said Sahu.