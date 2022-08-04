Bus-Truck Collision Leaves 5 Passengers Injured In Odisha’s Phulbani

Phulbani: As many as five passengers were injured after a state-run OSRTC bus en route to Bandhabahal from Aska collided head-on with a speeding sand-laden hyva truck on Bhetkhol Ghat Road in Phulbani on Thursday.

The impact was so intense that five passengers in the OSRTC bus sustained critical injuries while 15 others sustained minor injuries.

On receiving the information, Phulbani Sadar police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons and also detained the truck driver. While the critically injured were sent to Phulbani Hospital for treatment, other passengers were sent safely in another bus.

In this regard, the Sadar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.