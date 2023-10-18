Bus Strike In Odisha From Oct 20

Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners association has decided to go to on strike from 20th October protesting against the LAccMI scheme of the state government.

Barda Acharya Mohanty, Treasurer of the Private Bus Owners Association said, “When we discussed with the Chief Minister, he promised that no LAccMI Yojana bus will run from block to district and it will ply between panchayats to the blocks.

But two days ago, the Chief Minister launched the LAccMI scheme and has also reduced the fares.

Due to the implementation of the LAccMI scheme, private bus owners will face financial losses. Therefore, the association has called for a bus strike from 20th October.