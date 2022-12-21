Bus Strike From Jan 17 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Private Bus Owners’ Association has warned of indefinite strike from January 17 if government fails to fulfill the demands of the owners.

The owners association has urged the Government to fulfill eight-point charter of demands. The decision of strike was taken after a resolution in this regard was passed in the executive body meeting of the Bus owners today.

The Bus owners have been opposing the scrappage policy of the government.

Abolition of scrappage policy is one among their other major demands which government should fulfill at the earliest, Association secretary said.