Bus Runs Over Two Youths In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Two persons were allegedly run over by a bus on National Highway 520 near Lahanda village under Joda police limits of Keonjhar district on Thursday night.

The deceased persons have been identified as Jena Munda and Parmeswar Munda.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 10.30 pm while they were crossing the road when the bus en route Barbil to Baripada ran over them.

Locals have alleged that the bus was going on the wrong route. After the accident, the bus driver surrendered at Rimuli Police Outpost.