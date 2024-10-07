Bhubaneswar: The proposed bus strike by private operators in Odisha has been called off following successful discussions with Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena.

The decision came after a crucial meeting held in Berhampur, where the minister addressed the concerns of the bus owners’ associations from western and southern Odisha.

The associations had initially planned a 24-hour strike in 14 districts, protesting the introduction of tier-II buses under the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.

According to the bus owners’ association, they supported the launch of tier-I LAccMI buses connecting blocks to panchayats but opposed the introduction of tier-II buses, which would operate between blocks and district headquarters as it would cause heavy financial losses for them.

Following the discussions, the bus owners’ associations agreed to call off the strike, much to the relief of commuters who rely on these services for their daily transportation needs.

In view of the strike threat by the private bus owners, the minister convened a meeting with the bus owners’ associations at Berhampur to discuss their demands.

