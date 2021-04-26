Bus Overturns On Ghat In Rayagada; 7 Critical

Rayagada: At least 10 persons, travelling in a bus, were injured after the vehicle overturned at Mukundpur ghat in Rayagada district.

According to available information, the mishap occurred late last night while the bus- Omm Sai- was reportedly on its way to Angul from Jeypore when the driver, who was allegedly driving the vehicle in a very rash manner, lost control over the wheels following which the four-wheeler turned turtle.

All the passengers belong to Nayagarh, Aska and Ganjam.

On being informed, Mukundapur police reached the spot and rescued the injured before shifting them to Rayagada district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The driver of the bus fled the spot soon after the accident.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding driver, police said.