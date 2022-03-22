Bus Overturns In Dhenkanal, Over 30 Injured

Dhenkanal: Over 30 persons have been injured while seven of them became critical after a bus overturned near Banasingh in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident took place this afternoon after the bus driver lost control over the wheel while heading to Dhenkanal from Banasingh.

While all the injured were shifted to the district headquarters hospital here by the locals, three of them who were critical have been shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.

A seven-year-old child is among those critically injured in the accident. There were over 45 passengers inside the bus at the time of the accident, reports added.