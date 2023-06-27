Bus overturns in Baripada, over 15 passengers injured

Baripada: At least 15 persons were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned near Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College in Baripada.

The amishap occured at around 10 am on Tuesday, when the driver of the passenger bus, en-route to Baripada from Chandeswar, made a swift turn in order to avoid hitting a motorcycle, and rammed into a road-side tree, following which the vehicle turned turtles.

Medical students from the nearby college rushed to rescue and help the injured passengers. The injured persons were admitted to DHH for further treatment.

On being informed, police and fire service personnel reached the spot.