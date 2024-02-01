Bus Overturned In Cuttack, 20 Injured

Cuttack: As many as 20 persons sustained injuries after the bus they were travelling in turned turtle at Nuapatna road under Choudwar police station in Cuttack district on Thursday.

As per reports, the passenger bus named “Shree Laxmi” was on its way to Cuttack from Dhenkanal. the accident took place while the driver lost control of the wheels of the vehicle and crashed into a roadside divider. As a result, over 20 persons sustained injuries.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. Further details regarding this is underway.