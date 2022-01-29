Bus Hits Scooter In Phulbani; One Killed, Another Critical

Phulbani: One person was killed and another critically injured after the scooter they were travelling in was hit by a private bus near Ladagaon on Phulbani-Baliguda main road on Saturday.

The bus, which was coming from Baliguda, collided head-on with a scooter coming from Pulbani side near Ladagaon. Upon hearing the news, police arrived at the scene and brought both the victims to Phiringia hospital where one was declared then and the critically injured person was shifted to Kandhamal DHH.

The Phiringia ASI Krishna Chandra Gouda along with his team reached the spot and continued the investigation. The deceased was identified as Simanchal Kanhar of Badagaon in Phiringia block and the seriously injured man was identified as Jaga Nayak of Chadhiapali village Bandhagad panchayat.