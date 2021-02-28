Bus Hits Auto-Rickshaw In Cuttack; One Killed, 3 Critical

Cuttack: One person was killed and three others seriously injured after a passenger bus hit an auto-rickshaw near Gatirautpatna under Cuttack Chauliaganj police station limits on Sunday.

The accident took place when the passenger bus was passing via Gatirautpatna. Meanwhile, an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus head-on.

The collision was so intense that one person died on the spot and three others travelling in the auto-rickshaw suffered critical injuries.

Reportedly, the injured persons have been admitted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack. However, their identities were known immediately.

Police have seized the vehicles involved in the mishap and are investigating the reason behind the accident.