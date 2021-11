Bus Fares Reduced Across All Categories In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday reduced the fares of buses across all categories.

As per the information, the fares of Ordinary and Express buses have been reduced by 5 paise per km while the fare of Deluxe and AC Deluxe buses slashed by 10 paise per km.

Similarly, for super-premium buses, the fare was reduced by 15 paise per km.