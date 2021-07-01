Bus Fares Hiked In Odisha Again

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government increased the fares of buses across all categories in the wake of an increase in fuel prices.

As per the information shared by the State Transport Authority (STA), the fares of Ordinary and Express buses have been increased by 0.04/km while the fare of Deluxe and AC Deluxe buses increased by 0.08/km due to increasing in diesel price.

Similarly, the commuters will now have to pay extra Rs 0.12 paise per KM for travelling in the Super Premium buses.

The revised fares of other stage carriages will come into effective from today (July 1).