Bus driver killed, Four Injured In Road Mishap In Ganjam

Ganjam: A bus driver was allegedly killed after being hit by an auto-rickshaw near Chudangapur under Digapahandi in Ganjam district.

As per reports, the incident took place while the driver had stepped out of the vehicle to attend nature’s call when he was hit by an auto-rickshaw. Following which he died on the spot.

On the other hand, four passengers in auto-rickshaw including the driver were also injured in the mishap. The injured persons were rushed to the hospital for immediate care.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.