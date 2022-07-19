Bus Crashes Into Tipper Truck In Koraput, 10 Injured

Koraput: As many as 10 persons have been left injured after a bus crashed into a parked tipper truck in the Pottangi block of Koraput district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place while the ill-fated vehicle was en route towards Chitrakonda from Visakhapatnam when it crashed into a parked tipper truck from the rear near Sundhipungara area in Pottangi. Subsequently,10 persons sustained critical injuries in the accident.

On getting information, Pottangi police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons to Kunduli Community Healthcare Centre (CHC) and some of them were later shifted to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital as their health conditions deteriorated.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.