Bus Crashes Into Railway Track In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Passengers had a narrow escape from a major mishap after a bus in which they were travelling in crashed into railway track near Laxmi Dungri area in Sambalpur.

Though, no casualty has been reported so far, the train services were hit due to the incident.

According to reports, a Bargarh-bound private bus from Bhubaneswar crashed into the railway track near Laxmi Dungri after it went out of control early in the morning.

Sources said that just 10 second ago, a freight train had passed on the railway track.

The train services resumed after the bus was removed from the railway track with help of crane. The GRP and Khetarajpur police initiated probe after reaching the spot.