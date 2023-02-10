Bus Carrying Wedding Party Overturns; 25 Injured

Boudh: At least 25 persons suffered injuries when the private bus in which they were travelling in overturned near Charichhak in Boudh district on Friday.

The accident occurred when the passengers were on their way to Rourkela from Kabisuryanagar for attending a wedding.

The injured were rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police sources said the driver lost control of the bus and it skidded into a roadside trench and overturned.

More details awaited.