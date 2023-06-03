Bus carrying victims of Odisha train tragedy meets with accident in Bengal

A bus carrying injured passengers from Odisha’s Balasore met with an accident in West Bengal’s Medinipur on Saturday.

The bus was carrying passengers that were injured in the three-train mishap in Odisha’s Balasore district on June 2. The bus collided head-on with a pick-up van in the area.

As per a recent report by the India Today, several people on the bus are feared to have suffered minor injuries. The police have started rescuing the injured and sending them to different medical facilities in West Bengal.

Earlier, a total of 17 coaches from the SMVT–Howrah superfast express, the Shalimar–Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in a horrific three-way collision on the evening of Friday, 2 June.

The accident happened at Bahanaga in Balasore district. It is at this point likely the third worst train tragedy in the history of the nation. Till now, death toll has reached to 288, while more than 1,000 people have been injured.