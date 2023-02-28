VSSUT B-Tech Girl Student Jumps Off Bridge, Goes Missing

Sambalpur: An engineering girl student of VSSUT in Burla went missing after jumping off the Power Channel Bridge in Sambalpur on Tuesday late evening.

According to sources, the missing B-Tech final year student has been identified as Chinmayi Priyadarshini Sahu, of Information Technology, at Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology in Burla, Sambalpur.

As per reports, Sahu attended the convocation ceremony at the varsity today where she received the degree from the Vice Chancellor.

Later, at around 8 PM, she along with some other friends had gone to the PC Bridge where she allegedly jumped into the water channel and went missing.

On being informed, police along with fire service & rescue personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the missing student. Besides, there were allegations that the fire service took about an hour to reach the spot.

On intimation, VSSUT Vice Chancellor Prof. Bansidhar Majhi also reached the spot to take stock of the situation. The search operation was underway till the last report came in.

{This is a developing story. Check again for more details}