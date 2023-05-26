Burglary case of Luguthang Monastery solved; Golden scripture recovered

Arunachal Pradesh: A team led by Sub Inspector Pema Wangchu (District Tawang) solved the burglary case of Luguthang Monastery wherein the Golden Holy Book (ser Choi) was stolen, with arrest of 4 persons & recovery of stolen property from Meragoh village after a 9-hour trek.

This has been informed by Arunachal Pradesh Police.

The Buddhist holy book stolen from the Luguthang monastery in Arunachal’s Tawang district has been recovered by the Jang police after 28 days.

The scripture, weighing 35 kg and written in gold, can be found only at Luguthang village, situated at a height of around 14,500 feet above sea level.

Luguthang is one of the remotest inhabited villages in Arunachal’s Tawang district.

The golden scripture, which holds historical importance, was stolen on April 28.

Some unknown miscreants entered Luguthang village Gonpa by breaking the lock of the main door of Gonpa and took away the old Buddhist holy book weighing about 35 kg, which was written in gold.

Following this, the villagers of Luguthang village went on a hunt to find the stolen golden scripture.

The locals search the scripture in the knee-deep snow, beating all the cold in the snowy mountains of Arunachal Pradesh.

After much effort, the Holy Scripture was recovered from underneath a stone from Meragoh near Sela Pass, which is nearly 3 hours of foot trek from Luguthang.

The scripture was recovered by a team of police led by Jang OC Sub-Inspector Perna Wange in coordination with Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu.

So far, four people have been arrested.