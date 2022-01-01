Burglars Loot Valuables Worth Lakhs From House In Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: Unidentified miscreants allegedly burgled cash along with gold jewellery from a house in Udala locality of Mayurbhanj district late last night.

According to reports, the incident took place while Mohanty had gone to his in-laws’ house on Friday morning. In the meant time, the miscreants barged into the house by breaking the back window and decamped with Rs 20,000 cash along with gold jewellery worth over Rs 5 lakh before fleeing from the spot.

After returning home, Mohanty noticed the broken Almirah and found that the jewellery was missing. Following this, he informed the police about the same.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.