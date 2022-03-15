Burglars Loot Ornaments From Jagannath Temple In Balasore

Balasore: Unidentified miscreants looted gold and silver ornaments from Jagannath temple at the Bhogarai block in Balasore district.

According to reports, the temple priest had locked the door of the temple after the evening rituals yesterday. Today morning, locals found the locks were broken.

On entering the temple they found that the ornaments of the Lord were missing. Following this, an FIR has been lodged.

Acting on a tip-off, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard. Further investigation is underway in this regard.